America’s hot potato

Ian McCulloh, a Johns Hopkins data science specialist, became a Flynn admirer while working as an army lieutenant colonel in Afghanistan in 2009. At the time, Flynn ran intelligence for the US-led international coalition in Kabul and was pushing for more creative approaches to targeting Taliban networks, including use of data mining and social network analysis, according to McCulloh. “He was pushing for us to think out of the box and try to leverage technology better and innovate,” McCulloh said, crediting Flynn for improving the effectiveness of US targeting. “A lot of people didn’t like it because it was different.”