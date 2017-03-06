‘America First’ has its pitfalls

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has officially consented to reduce his department’s budget over three years but a leaked memo published by the Washington Post evidences that the department is strongly resisting on national security grounds and America’s potential loss of global engagement and influence. Congressional lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are just as sceptical. Republican Senator Marco Rubio said retreat from the world is bad for security, bad for the economy and “doesn’t live up to the standards of who we are as a people”.