America and the world will soon be craving that Obama cool

When Obama delivered his farewell address in Chicago earlier this month, he was accompanied by his wife Michelle and his older daughter, Malia, but 15-year-old Sasha was missing. Twitter was abuzz and #WheresSasha was soon trending. It turned out that she wasn’t in a drunken stupor or staying away in an angry teenage sulk. Rather, it seemed that the Obamas had Sasha stay at home to study for an exam the next morning. If I were Sasha, I’d be annoyed: “C’mon, Dad! You coulda written me a note!” But I’m proud of a first family that so values education and is so averse to asserting privilege.