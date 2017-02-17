A party to the Russian connection

As Trump prevailed in state after state, the leaders came to terms with the possibility, then the likelihood, that he would win the nomination. During the process, most leaders had not endorsed a candidate and hoped that Trump would be stopped. By early May 2016, however, his victory appeared a fait accompli, placing them in an unenviable position. As senior leaders, opposing the outcome of the party contest was unthinkable. Eventually, one by one, they all committed to supporting Trump, often simply saying they would support the nominee, conspicuously avoiding uttering Trump’s name. In a fascinating political metamorphosis, some even found reason to be excited about Trump.