A Nato of the mind limits Putin’s sphere of influence

The Baltic states, especially Estonia and Lithuania, are not as interesting to the Kremlin. They have pro-Nato majorities; a Russian hybrid invasion would be too costly and pointless for Russia to maintain. Even in Latvia, with its large Russian minority, almost half of the population is pro-Nato, which disqualifies the small nation as a potential part of the ‘Russian World’ for anything but cultural purposes.It’s far more productive for the Kremlin to concentrate on the more anti-Nato post-Soviet states, such as Armenia and Moldova, and on Balkan nations such as Serbia and Montenegro. No wonder Russian activity in these countries has recently been on the increase. Even Nato members Bulgaria and Greece, where significant minorities see the bloc as a threat rather than a protection, are promising arenas for Russian influence-wielding — whereas post-Soviet Georgia, where the anti-Nato minority is tiny, is probably a lost cause.