A ‘hard Brexit’ won’t be a ‘clean Brexit’

Britain is hardly flavour of the year in Europe’s corridors of power where May cuts a lonely figure. Indeed, the Prime Minister was not invited to the EU’s annual dinner where heads of state exchange seasonal greetings. British diplomats have been barred from attending certain EU meetings. The British ambassador resigned citing his government’s unpreparedness and had to be replaced, which heightens concerns May’s government hasn’t a clue how to proceed with this messy divorce.

Some European leaders see the UK’s decision to leave almost in terms of treachery; others are more pragmatic arguing for compromise. Yet others fear Britain’s exit could turn the European experiment into a fragile house of cards with other dissatisfied member states following suit. But almost all agree that to deter leavers, May cannot have her cake and eat it too. She has to take the rough with the smooth meaning there will be no access to the free market without acceptance of the free movement of people and given that immigration loomed large on the majority of pro-Brexit voters. That concession is off the table, so instead the PM is resigned to the fact that her earlier half-in, half-out approach isn’t workable.