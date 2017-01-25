A fascist in the White House

Another example of Trump’s fascistic view — this one from a different era when a then senator, Barack Obama, announced that he was running for the office of president. A plethora of voices rose to question Obama’s eligibility, to cast doubts about his origin and to warn people about the nefarious implications of his second name (Hussain). Trump led that group. He held to the propagation of the lie that since Obama was born in Kenya, he was not eligible to run for the office of the president of the US.