A clenched-fist will not make America great again

For now, and before anything else, it is right to apologise to Washington, to Jefferson, to Lincoln and even to Kennedy. Their successor, America’s 45th President, is not made of the same clothes that they were made of. They inspired Americans and created a great nation. But Trump will entertain us, insult most and enlarge the gulfs that separate nations. Those great former presidents led mankind with visions that enhanced liberty and ensured prosperity, but TRump will bank on the weaknesses of Americans that will only add to their woes. Those stalwarts forged a nation that remains a beacon on the proverbial hill, but Trump will grab it to fulfil ephemeral dreams of grandeur and, perhaps, even shut its lights out.