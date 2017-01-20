When travel broadens more than our minds ...

As for food, there is no way we can ever agree — despite sharing the same staid meals at home for more than three decades! There he goes, inspecting the menus in at least a dozen restaurants before he decides on what he wants, convinced that it is the only way he can get a true taste of the local cuisine (and thereby a better ‘feel’ of the place); while I dash into the nearest supermarket, pick up a sandwich or a salad and I’m off again, digging happily into my meal and wandering through at least another dozen streets while doing so.