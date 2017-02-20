What’s in a name? A lot...

Even a casual exercise would reveal that we have innumerable places known as Rampur and Ramnagar, particularly in the Hindi-speaking belt. Somehow these are among the most favoured names. Confusion would be a natural consequence. Likewise, there is a fair sprinkling of Rajnagars, Vijaynagars, Rajendranagars, Surajpurs, etc. As you travel in north India, you will come across plenty of Ganeshnagars, Vishnupuris, Lakshminagars, Sitapurs, Jankipurams, etc. Clearly these names have been derived from Hindu mythology. At the same time, there is no dearth of Mohammedpurs and Mehmoodpurs. Mughal rulers are also remembered through places like Akbarpur, Akbarabad, Shahjahanpur and the like