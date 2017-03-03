The salt of the earth

As for the beautiful sculptures and carvings — all created by miners — the guide had to remind us often that they were made of salt. It was easy to look at the walls and then at the wonderful figures hewn out of them, especially in the famous “cathedral”, and discount his statements, but he was well aware of how tourists reacted. “If you don’t believe that everything around you is made of salt, all you have to do is taste the walls or the floor,” he suggested.