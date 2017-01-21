The phenomenal loyalty of pets

As luck would have it, one day Mitthoo escaped when the door of the cage was left open inadvertently. It took a long flight (about 55kms) and reached a house in Bareilly, the adjoining district, which, by a quirk of fate, belonged to Buddy’s brother, B.D. Varma. The parrot appeared to have been attacked by wild pigeons during its flight and was injured. Taking pity, Varma gave it first aid and put it in a cage. As it recovered, it resumed its mimicry and antics in the new place also.