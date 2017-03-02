The final countdown

Never had time crawled by as in those two days as there was no TV for entertainment or an inviting bed to sink into. I found myself doing things I had never done before such as spending time in the park, a stone’s throw away. It had always been one of those things that I knew was there but could be visited later. As the Dubai Shopping Festival was on at the time, the park was an entertainment venue with stalls and musical performances. It was interesting to sit and watch the world go by instead of using the place as a short cut to the nearest hypermarket or the Metro station.