Sugar-coating the truth, one bar at a time

Have I been handsomely paid by Big Sugar, by members of any number of insidious global sugar cartels, for these remarks? Never. My belief in sugar is a moral and spiritual concern, untainted by bribery, although I did once receive a Hershey bar so large that it arrived in its own tote bag filled with dry ice. I think we humans are meant to enjoy sugar, otherwise the Almighty would never have allowed me to fill a wafer cone with sprinkles, add ice cream, and then dip that ice cream in additional sprinkles, creating a form of sweetened cement. If there were an 11th Commandment, it would insist that while honouring thy mother and father is all well and good, at the end of the day, they’re not Mallomars.