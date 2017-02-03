Screaming for attention

Father spoke softly too. And although he carried a big stick as an ever-present adjunct to his uniform, he didn’t need to use it on us. All he had to do was fasten his lynx eyes on us coldly and our short-lived rebellion was forgotten. Because, more than anything else, we wanted to see child-like mischief light up those green eyes we always resented not inheriting from him. We wanted to have him cast a sly glance at Mother, wink at us, and lead us out on some adventure. We didn’t want to be lined up in front of a serious father.

So we got our act together and somehow escaped being yelled at. The next generation in the family to rear children — my older siblings — also did so without raising their voices. Everything in their homes happened quietly — or so it seemed to me. There was no mad scrambling around and yelling at their children, no thundering down the stairs or fighting at full volume over the last slice of toast. And there were a lot of children, too — without much of an age gap between them. When at last I entered the fray, therefore, and had my own child to raise, I assumed that the process would be as quiet and calm and peaceful as I had witnessed until then. With three and four children, family reunions had progressed smoothly. I didn’t hear frazzled parents screaming for someone to let go of someone else’s hair. I didn’t see my nieces and nephews sticking out their lower lips stubbornly and refusing to do as they were told. A quiet admonition, a whispered family huddle — and all problems were resolved magically. Again, that’s how it appeared to me. “I can do this,” I thought. “I can be quiet and reasonable. And I can get my child to respond to a quiet reasonable tone at all times.” Hah! That was about the last quiet and reasonable parenting moment I had! Because the very next second, our toddler had picked up our pet’s bone and was about to sample it ... My warning screech — and our pet’s affronted growl — startled the offender so completely that he set up a howl that drowned out everything else. And laid the foundation for the next decade of child-rearing. Whether he was screaming for my attention or I was screaming for him — nothing happened unless there was some amount of noise accompanying a request, a direction, an order, a command, a warning ... And now, a couple of decades down the line, when the yelling is done with — and so is the child-raising — there is no going back to right whatever high-decibel wrongs were done. Cheryl Rao is a journalist based in India. More from Off the Cuff The case for sugar

When I swallowed Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes

Who can retire like a millionaire these days?

For the love of a pet









