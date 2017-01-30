Remembering Oscar Wilde’s selfish giant

Today, as I write this, news of Trump’s wall is across the front page. I am reminded of Oscar Wilde’s selfish giant, who builds a wall to keep children out of his beautiful garden, only to bring on a perpetual winter. Spring returns only when the children sneak in again through a hole in the wall, causing the giant to see the error of his ways, and tear down the wall. The garden was so much more beautiful and meaningful when it was a part of the larger world, and not an enclave unto itself. The fact that this argument has to be made today seems like a fairy tale in itself.