Questions with no answers

“You’re going to wake the neighbours up with your yelling,” he snaps. “And by the way, the neighbour’s water tank overflowed this morning.” I want to shout, ‘I don’t care about the neighbour’s water tank!’ but I know that will probably get us into an argument about who is more neighbourly, he or I, and then to a squabble over neighbourliness versus minding one’s own business and finally to an altercation about anything from conservation of water resources to global warming and the state of Planet Earth.