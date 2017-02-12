Of Trump and ties that blind!

Trump partisans may well complain: Why is the Italian imperfect tie-knot considered chic and the presidential idiosyncrasy declasse? Isn’t this a double standard set up by liberal elitists?

As with most sartorial conventions, there is an underlying logic. The long, fat end of Trump’s tie, flapping in the breeze like an advertising banner or swinging far beneath his belt, is both overly contrived and disproportionate. By contrast, the Italian’s slightly askew tie is visually balanced and charmingly unselfconscious. If the Italian’s tie shows an aristocratic disdain for the trappings of masculine potency, Trump’s symmetrical but overlong tie stands out like a rehearsed macho boast, crass and overcompensating. In past eras, such posturing could be unlawful: The overstuffing of one’s codpiece, for instance, was considered such an affront to public order in Renaissance England that offenders were forced to march through the streets with their stuffing pulled out — their deception exposed for all to see.