Knowing when ‘no’ really means ‘yes’

Living in Western Sydney as I do, I swear there have been times when I’ve heard the sound of panting at my heels as I’ve walked home from the bus stop. Although there are rules pertaining to canine pets in most parts of New South Wales, not all of them appear to be applied in the area where I reside. To this day, I can walk nonchalantly past a shopping aisle stacked with chocolates and not suffer a single pang of desire, but my feet get rooted to the spot the moment I espy a dog on the loose even if it’s going about its business a hundred metres away. I fancy that it is, somehow, going to sniff my scent — my fear — in the breeze, and come bounding in my direction to investigate. I mentally prepare my now-ageing legs to take off in a sprint if the animal should show the least interest in me.