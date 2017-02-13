Hello, who’s squeaking please?

I was in a meeting recently with someone who works for a high-end audio company. He told me about his boss, who stands by the belief that when you’re listening to music you love, the quality of the sound is irrelevant. You bop along with the song whether you’re listening to an MP3 on cheap earbuds, or whether it’s playing from around the corner on an ancient radio on a street cart. The only thing high-quality sound gives you is your desire to seek it out more often, or perhaps, spend more time with it.