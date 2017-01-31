For the love of a pet

Right from day one, Julie (that was the name my daughter gave her) became the darling of our family. Soon she won the hearts of all our neighbours. She was a regular visitor to certain houses in the school campus where our Nigerian colleagues were staying. Queen Amina College was a prestigious institution where I taught for a good eight years in the 1970s. We looked after and taught around 1,000 girls of different nationalities. The principal was an accomplished educationist, Miss Audu, who had received her education in the United Kingdom. She was closely related to the then Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon. A very strict disciplinarian, she prepared the girls to be citizens of the world, with culture and refinement. And her students went on to occupy high positions in the Nigerian administration. The permanent representative of Nigeria at the United Nations General Assembly was a product of this famous school, which groomed its students to become world-class leaders.

Soon Julie our cat became a regular visitor to the hostel and became the apple of the eyes of those there, who fed her with her favourite meat and yams. The girls wondered how a cat could get so friendly with the inmates of the hostel. But certain girls were shunned by sweet Julie due to reasons best known to her. She knew the guests and friends who visited us on weekends. Once she showed the courage to accompany us when we started on a trip to a far away place. We came back only after a couple of days and throughout our stay, Julie remained calm and quiet and enjoyed the stay as much as we did. When we came back to our town, Julie started showing signs of uneasiness and discomfort. We took her to the local vet who gave her some medicines for indigestion. She was getting better. One morning, Julie went out and came back in great pain. Investigations showed that she was bitten by a snake. My friend Donovan gave her some medicines, which she refused to take. My daughter refused to go to her classes and sat by Julie praying fervently to God to save her dear cat's life. But it was not to be. In a while Julie breathed her last. Our family was in mourning. Some of our students came running from their classes to pay their respects to the departed pet. For days, my daughter was inconsolable and won't touch food ... Meanwhile, she arranged a funeral for dear Julie. The students brought flowers from the college garden and my daughter placed a cross among the flowers. The affection my daughter showed for Julie, to me, was an example of human love and compassion for animals and pets. I even requested the principal to consider declaring a school holiday since Julie was the uncrowned queen of the campus. In 1987, we left Nigeria for good. On the day of our departure, my daughter and our family along with many of our students, went to the place where Julie lay buried. We placed red roses at her resting place. My daughter knelt down and prayed for her departed pet. Life is like that and memories linger! Thomas Matthew is a columnist with the New Indian Express and Deccan Herald newspapers in India.

