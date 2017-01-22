Driven to distraction by a deflated ego

For a few days too I have taken the bus and Metro to work. The weather, as they say in the UAE now, is nice — bit of wind, some clouds and a chance of rain and the temperatures down around 23C. You know when it is winter in the UAE when you can drive home with the air-conditioning turned off — and even open the car window for a while. When I moved here first, I was warned to avoid buying a car with a sunroof or leather seats. Too hot in the summer.