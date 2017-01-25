Double standards: Okay for us not okay for them

Nothing to write home to mummy about, as we used to say back in the day when our mums were still around and it was they, instead, who wrote us regularly and we — me in particular — who procrastinated, putting off for tomorrow what I could have done that very day. Anyhow, Barney’s scowl grows a shade darker as he takes another sip from his takeaway cup. I feel certain that he’s about to climb atop one of his imaginary soap boxes and begin a rant against those lesser-talented individuals who oughtn’t to be allowed anywhere near a coffee-making machine. However, it is not ham-handedness but two-facedness that’s got Barney’s goat this morning. He asks if I happened to watch the episode of the reality music competition on TV last night. He knows, of course, that I have. “What did you think of the judging? The judges’ comments, to be specific,” he asks.