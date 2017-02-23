Dangling from rooftops is not an option

Excuse my ignorance, when I received the video, I thought I am going to see a group of acrobats who are planning to have a show. My heart sank when I realised the height from which this act was performed. Then I saw a woman. She looked frightened and was assisted by a man, while a second man was taking her pictures. The sound of camera clicks can be clearly heard in the backdrop. Obviously it is too dangerous to dangle from such a height where a small imbalance means impending death. One is terrified to even contemplate such a possibility. Is there no other place to take a picture for a model other than the roof of one of the tallest skyscrapers in the country?