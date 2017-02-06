Changing face of mid-day meals

It used to be quite sumptuous and satisfying. Interestingly, even though it was only gram and puffed rice most of the month, yet we never got bored of it. Perhaps the roasted gram being energy giving, we never felt the need for a change though the school occasionally gave us popcorn and peanuts in winter. But the gram had no match mainly because of its benefits and enticing aroma. Our teacher told my inquisitive classmates that it was the diet of gram that made stallions run fast. That is where the term ‘horsepower’ was derived from!

Decades have whizzed past since then and so have changed the concept and pattern of snacks that is now called 'mid-day meal' in India. Today, a school-going boy munching grams would be looked down upon. The good old chana (gram) that provided plenty of horsepower has been replaced by the in-thing of the day. With growing health consciousness and emphasis on the child's overall growth in terms of health and height, today's parents make it a point to give their kids milk, eggs and apple or some other fruit. Insistent kids get away with patties and other junk food items, sometimes against the parents' wishes. Slim and trim What a contrast from our times! The simple roasted gram and puffed rice gave us sufficient energy and kept us slim and trim. On the other hand, what today's kids are eating is making them obese and lazy. In these highly competitive times, every now and then, fast food companies come out in the market with newer junk food ideas packaged so attractively that kids force their parents to buy them. Parental love is outweighed by the kid's insistence. Nuclear families having replaced the joint family system, the one or two kids in today's norms acquire bullying power and start dictating terms. The poor parents are left with no option but to succumb to the pressure in the interest of peace in the family. With the advent of television and internet, not only kids but their mothers are able to view items seen as breakfast, lunch, dinner and other food ideas. Many items that are incompatible are conveniently imitated and fed to kids at their peril. It is gratifying that there is growing realisation against junk food the world over. Fortunately, kids in state-owned schools in India are being given the traditional roti-daal-chawal (chapati-daal-rice), vegetables and sweets combination. It is a different matter that administrative malpractices often deprive the needy kids of their due, defeating the very objective of the programme. The silver lining is that as a result of a sustained campaign and growing awareness among today's parents, there is increasing resistance to junk and fast foods. This a healthy precursor to a healthy India. Lalit Raizada is a journalist based in India.

