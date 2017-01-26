Brushing aside the daily distractions

Sigmund Freud would have a few things to say about this, no doubt, but what matters to me is the attention to detail that brings a painter or artist closer to their subject and hence, closer to nature. I suppose this is my ultimate goal, nothing at all to do with my childhood wish to be a whale. The hope is to attempt to justify the wonders of nature through the small square of white space afforded to the painter — a challenge that can be called unreachable, but nevertheless, endeavoured.