Backing off from retail therapy

Some years ago, keeping away from retail therapy was not difficult. We were living in a desert outpost in India, some distance from the nearest town. Other than a couple of bare-necessity shops that catered to the everyday needs of the families of the army units stationed there, there was nothing around. No book shops to browse through, no ice-cream parlours to linger in — no ice-cream, no chocolates, no juices, no instant food. There were seasonal vegetables and fruit. There was the daily newspaper — a day late, I might add. There were ‘soft drinks’ to quench our thirst if we were desperate, but they were never cold because the supply of electricity was erratic, so they held little attraction for us when we trudged to the shops in the unrelenting heat.