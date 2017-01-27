... And the meal went by in silence!

My questions — at that time very hesitant — were met with laughter. “We ate, didn’t we?” I was told. “We don’t go around saying, ‘delicious’, ‘tasty’ and analysing what went into it ...”

The shock had barely worn off before it was time to prepare the next meal. Again I went at it with gusto, sure that some words of praise would be forthcoming. I had, after all, been slogging it out alone in the kitchen while the rest of the family laughed and shared memories and played with the younger ones in the drawing room. Someone was sure to notice my absence and comment that the effort I was putting in to make dinner special was my way of saying, “My heart is there, but someone’s hands have to be here ... and I’m not cavorting around with you because soon hunger will strike and everyone will be clamouring for a meal. So, this is my offering, my way of participating ...”