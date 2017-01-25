‘We hope Trump will adopt a more balanced policy’

Many previous US presidential nominees before Trump had hinted that they would move the US Embassy to occupied Jerusalem, but Trump is about to actually do that, said the UAE’s Al Khaleej. “The decision to move the embassy will entail recognising the colonisation policy, or rather, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies in general. However, Trump may go back on the matter of moving the embassy and then we will know for certain that there is no real change in US policies. It is worth noting that Netanyahu has already delayed his vote on a proposal to annex a West Bank colony, which indicates two things: He is not certain of what Trump’s reaction to the move will be; and second, he would like to coordinate any step he takes with the new US president. This confirms what has been reported in some news agencies about Trump’s aides informing Netanyahu not to spring any surprises on the US administration.”