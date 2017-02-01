Trump’s decisions betray a total lack of thought and design; they are the actions of a man wilfully ignorant of their consequences, said Lebanon’s Daily Star. “In his travel ban, Trump proved the ability to turn friends, allies and strangers into enemies overnight. US Senator John McCain hit the nail on the head with his observation that the travel ban will only give Daesh [the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant] propaganda material. The ban is an attack on the Muslim world, but its shock is not confined there. Because this is an issue of human rights, threatening to change the very essence of the US — a country that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg quite rightly pointed out is a ‘nation of immigrants’. No doubt, much damage has already been done and US isolationism has begun. It’s now up to those around Trump with more sense than him to pull the president from the brink, and wake him from his Wild West fantasy.”