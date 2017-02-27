Uncertainty looms as France braces for elections

Weighing in on the issue, Japan Times said: “France goes to the polls for the first round of its presidential election in April and there is fear that ballot will produce the same upheavals as did the presidential campaign in the United States and the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom. In the uncertainty that has swamped politics in Europe, Le Pen appears to have better chances than ever before, although she is being pressed by another challenger to the established political order, Emmanuel Macron... However, the shared enmity toward Le Pen — whose fiercely nationalistic agenda has been supplemented in this campaign with a call to pull France from the European Union — could benefit the left. There are reports that Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon is discussing a joint effort with his hard-left counterpart, Jean-Luc Melenchon. Polls indicate that a single candidate that unites their two constituencies would win enough votes to make the May runoff.”