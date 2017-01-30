Trump under fire for entry ban on Muslims

“Although May has little foreign policy experience, she set out in her speech to the Republican retreat in Philadelphia a clear foreign policy agenda, questioning interventionism while maintaining a strong guard against the threats to our security, including from Russia. It was an assured debut,” the paper said.

The Guardian said the British prime minister survived her first ordeal by Trump, particularly the press conference which it characterised as an off-scale risk. “Politically, it was a dash across sniper’s alley. Trump might again say something new and shocking. May would have to respond. Not surprisingly, there was doubt about whether there would even be a press conference Rightly, it went ahead. The stakes for both leaders were very high and different. But they got safely to the other side,” the paper said in an editorial. “The main danger facing any British prime minister in the relationship with America is hubris. Pushed by the press and fired by Britain’s seemingly indestructible institutional desire to be loved by America, prime ministers feel the need to seize first friend status and hug it close. Sometimes, however, this can become a destructive desire, as Tony Blair found in his relationship with George W. Bush.” These visits ought not to matter too much. But they do. May will feel that she did well. All of us are glad it is now over. In the end, though, Trump is the master of his own fate and, if May is not careful, he will be master of hers as well,” the paper said.