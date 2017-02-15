‘Trump’s plan for two-state solution ambiguous’

“The law is a direct challenge to the world in the wake of December’s UN Security Council resolution that called for an end to building colonies. The law has stripped Palestinian landowners of any chance to reclaim their land. It is now up to Israel’s Supreme Court to strike down this new law. The court has in the past annulled laws it deemed unconstitutional. Two years ago the court ordered the dismantling of Amona because it was built on private Palestinian land, and last month it was evacuated by Israeli police enforcing the order. If it has been done before, it can be done again. The Supreme Court is strongly being urged to step up again.”