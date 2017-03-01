‘Time to take a different stand on terrorism’

With regard to the recent terrorist attack in Bahrain, the UAE’s Al Bayan said that the UAE reaffirming its stand with Bahrain in combatting terrorism, emphasises the truth and depth of its vision on the importance of unity in facing terrorism and those who support it. “It is time for the world to take a different stand towards terrorism, which is growing in intensity in different places. Terrorism, in addition to spilling the blood of innocents, aims to threaten the stability of countries. The security of the Arabian Gulf is unified, because its countries share the same stance when it comes to their issues. The UAE will remain a role model for its deep vision and the passing days have only proven the nation’s strength and mettle. Expressing its solidarity with Bahrain in the wake of the recent terrorist attack, the UAE is well aware that Bahrain will remain steadfast against any attempt that threatens its security or stability.”