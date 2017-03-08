Syrian peace talks and Libya in focus

According to Lebanon’s Daily Star, one might have thought — especially after the promises of several Nato countries — that Muammar Gaddafi’s demise would herald a new democratic era in Libya that suffered under Gaddafi’s thumb for 52 years.

“Libya, a member of Opec, should be an affluent country, and its people deserve to have the chance to benefit from its rich oil resources. Instead, we now have the situation where its oil terminals are fought over by rival militant groups, as Libyan turns on Libyan over the black gold that should be everyone’s to share. The future is indeed dim for the country, which is riddled with militias that are armed to the teeth and suffering from the presence of Daesh [self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant] militants. One can only hope for a miracle, because unless all parties realise they must come together and give up their arms, things can get a lot worse.”