A sinister message from North Korea

Noting that the “hapless Kim” did not need to challenge his half-brother to be considered a danger, the paper said: “The killing of [Kim Jong-nam] must therefore be seen not as the latest bizarre quirk of a comical, Chaplinesque dictator but as another egregious example of the willingness of a very dangerous man to flout international law and human decency. Kim Jon-un is a menace to his people, to his neighbours and to the world at large. He must be stopped before he causes even more serious harm.”

The Hankyoreh meanwhile drew the world's attention to the political dynamics of the North Korean situation. "Amid all these is the issue of North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programmes. While the top diplomats from the US and South Korea resolved in a bilateral meeting and a trilateral meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister on February 16 to strengthen sanctions and pressure on North Korea, China and Russia called for a solution to be found through dialogue. There were even signs of a showdown during a meeting between the US and China, with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urging [Chinese foreign minister] Wang [Yi] to employ all available means to discourage North Korea from destabilising behaviour. The mood is such that other friction could be amplified if the North Korean nuclear issue is not brought under control." The Providence Journal in the US advocated stringent sanctions on the state and said: "North Korea's long-term goal is to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile that could deliver nuclear weapons to America's West Coast. With North Korea already in possession of at least a few nuclear weapons, and with its missile programme rapidly advancing, this is a very real worry. It is particularly disturbing to contemplate such a weapon in the hands of a regime with zero regard for human rights or its people's welfare, a willingness to flaunt any and all international norms, and a predilection for bellicose rhetoric." Expressing alarm over the escalating tension, the paper said: "More sanctions on North Korea are needed. It was only recently that the United States imposed ones that were as tough as those that we have on Belarus and Zimbabwe... Whatever actions the US government can take to starve the regime of funds and advanced technology must be undertaken. North Korea, removed from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list by President George W. Bush in 2008, must be put back on the roll."

