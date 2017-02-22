‘A ruse for implementing a one-state solution’

US President Donald Trump’s administration seems to be indifferent to the idea of two states with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, suggesting that it is not the indispensable solution, said the Jordan Times. “All those who recklessly dismiss the two-state solution should at least come up with ‘alternatives’ that are viable and sustainable. The choice for Israel is simple: Either two states living side by side in peace and harmony or one country in which Israelis and Palestinians would have to be governed democratically. If, as Netanyahu hinted, Israel would settle for two systems for two peoples, that would be blatant apartheid. A real democratic state, on the other hand, cannot have the Jewish character Israel seeks — an idea Trump parroted, making is a precondition for any peace “deal” — and on which it does not seem to want to compromise. The one-state solution would, therefore, be a prescription for perpetual conflict between the two different people and religions, an outcome no one in his right mind would want to see happen,” the paper said.