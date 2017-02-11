World must act now to protect the Rohingya

The UN rights office has exposed how Myanmar’s military had likely killed hundreds of Rohingya during a continuing crackdown in a “calculated policy of terror” against the community. It is also becoming increasingly clear that Myanmar’s Nobel laureate leader Aung San Suu Kyi will not take any decisive action to mitigate the plight of the Rohingya, nor will she unequivocally condemn the atrocities being inflicted upon them, for the sake of her political survival. The only hope, therefore, now lies with the international community rising as a collective force to impose the rule of law and ensure that justice is done to the Rohingya. The UAE has shown the way through its sustained humanitarian assistance for the community and vocal condemnation in international platforms. The time for the international community to act is now — before many hundreds more are slaughtered, women are raped and children are butchered.

