World Government Summit can help promote out-of-the-box thinking

The fifth edition of the World Government Summit has begun in Dubai and in creating this platform and hosting it annually, the UAE is unequivocally communicating to the world its all-encompassing understanding of the interconnectedness of globalism and the paramount need to keep this kinship in a state of consonance. Bringing together top policy-makers, incubators, enablers and industry experts from around the world, the summit raises awareness on every country’s need to continually strive, assess and reassess its style of governance and ensure it aligns to critical priorities and humanitarian ideals to guarantee people’s well-being. The urgency to promote this awareness on a continual basis cannot be overstated in the contemporary geopolitical narrative that is currently subject to painful distortions due to a host of reasons. In such a climate of dissonance, the World Government Summit, held under the patronage of as His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is well and truly a powerful instrument of change that works for a common good.