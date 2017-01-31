World Expo 2020 plans show the way to the future

It is also important the investment into these events target the small and medium businesses of the UAE. Just last week, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE would always be proactive in launching constructive initiatives and in implementing strategies that support entrepreneurs and that this would help bolster an environment that encourages the establishment, growth and sustainability of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The Dubai Government is currently planning to boost the contribution of SMEs to the economy from 40 per cent to 45 per cent by 2021.