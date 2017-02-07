Warming Saudi-Lebanon ties bode well for region

The key to moving forward is for Hezbollah to stop acting as an Iranian proxy in the region. It needs to re-emphasise its Lebanese identity, and refute its links to Iran and its support for Iran’s meddling in Arab affairs. For example, it is a real danger that Hezbollah forces have been a major force behind the success of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in the Syrian civil war. In the early years of the war, the Syrian army was failing and had lost control of large parts of Syria, but the battle-hardened units sent by Hezbollah turned the tide and led to a government success, which was then further backed by direct intervention from Iran and finally by Russian military forces joining the fight. It is wrong that a Lebanese force should be siding with non-Arab forces to manipulate events in the Arab world, and Hezbollah should return to being a Lebanese political party like any other.

