War crimes in Syria must be accounted for

The vicious civil war in Syria has broken all boundaries of conventional conduct and the United Nations Commission of Inquiry into war crimes in Syria reported last week that Syrian civilians have been victims of war crimes committed by all parties during the battle for Aleppo last year. It is uncertain where the UN Commission’s report will go as both Russia and China have blocked a request for the International Criminal Court to open investigations into the war crimes during the Syrian civil war. But the UN has said that it will prepare a dossier, so if there is a tribunal, the evidence will be ready to try to prosecute those who are accused of committing war crimes. The report of these crimes will have a significant impact on any hope for the international community to be involved with any interim government that may include individuals associated with or responsible for the atrocities. For example, this may stop the European Union from offering aid to a government that includes Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.