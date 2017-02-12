US carriers simply can’t compete with Gulf rivals

The US carriers wrongly believe that the Gulf carriers are unfairly subsidised. It’s simply not true. When it comes to purchasing new aircraft, all the US carriers need do is look at the bonds floated on international financial markets for the answer. But if they are serious about looking at subsidies, then they need look at support from the US federal government provided to the airline industry there in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. Similarly, they should look to tax and operational subsidies provided to most airports in the US at municipal, state and federal levels.