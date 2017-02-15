UAE has rightfully set its sights on Mars mission

The UAE has never fallen short when it comes to thinking of the future, planning ahead and setting lofty goals for progress and advancement. And at the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai — in the presence of representatives of 138 governments, six major international organisations, as well as leading international tech companies — the UAE set itself its most ambitious goal yet: Building the first city on Mars. The project has a target date of 2117 and will be in collaboration with specialised international organisations and scientific institutes around the world.