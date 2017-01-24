UAE and India: A special bond of history

The roots can be traced back to Indians coming to the shores of the UAE to trade and citizens from this country travelling across seas for business. From that exchange grew strong diplomatic relations. There was an exchange of cultures, cuisines and language. In time, there was deep affection between the people. More than 2.5 million Indians live and work in the UAE, building a life for themselves and a future for their families. Many Indians returning home after decades of living here miss the UAE deeply, its people, its culture, its way of life, its compassion, its vision. Yesterday marked a special day, a day of celebration of this bond, as His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, started his three-day visit to India. He will be the chief guest at India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Thursday. He will hold talks with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two sides are expected to sign more than a dozen agreements related to investment, security and defence.