UAE a haven for sport where players and fans realise dreams

It’s the same with tennis, be it in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. The maestro Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and other top players choose to play in the UAE because of the facilities and the crowds. The same goes for golf — the best of the lot are currently playing here. And then of course, there is Formula One — all the stars of the race have come to Abu Dhabi over the past several years.