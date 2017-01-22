Turks should think long and hard on reforms

Erdogan’s rule was rattled initially by a weaker-than-expected showing in a general election, but the events of last summer set a new watermark by those opposing him. Traditionally, the armed forces of Turkey have acted as a bulwark in support of the principles of a secularist republic as laid down by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the modern state. The military have also intervened in a series of coups to protect their broad and inclusive secularist outlook. Indeed, a military coup attempt last summer failed, setting off a political and constitutional crisis in Turkey that has yet to be fully resolved, with trials of those accused pending and thousands more civil servants, teachers, officials and journalists suspended.