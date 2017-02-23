The universe is a place of wonder

These seven planets fall within the Goldilocks zone of TRAPPIST-1 — meaning they are not too hot, not too cold, and fall within the median where water is in its liquid form. The seven join the ranks of 3,449 other exoplanets that we have discovered beyond our own solar system since 2005. Most of these are either too hot or too cold for life as we know it to likely exist. Around 10 per cent of these exoplanets fall within Goldilocks zones, and these 355 — after Wednesday’s announcement — hold the best chances for Earth-like environments.