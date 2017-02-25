Tensions are running high in the South China Sea

This effective annexation of the islands effectively put the seas there under Beijing’s control, despite vocal opposition from governments in Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. Already, the Philippines has taken China to the international court of arbitration and won, a decision that has been essentially ignored in Beijing. While he was in office, former United States president Barack Obama ordered a warship to sail through the disputed islands, and he ordered two B52 bombers to overfly the reefs. Both moves were a statement that the US backed the principle of open navigation there, and sent a clear message to Beijing that Washington was backing its regional allies there.