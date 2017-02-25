Stuttering Syria talks dim peace hope

But such a plan is deeply flawed by its political failings, and De Mistura, the western community, and Arab states argue that such a crushing of the opposition would only create a new round of fighting in the future. They also add that Al Assad’s repeated bombings and use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilians, and gross abuses in his prisons, make his indefinite retention of power hard to contemplate, never mind that such an outcome would also leave Iran entrenched in Syria, which is something that US President Donald Trump would be loath to contemplate, along with much of the Arab world.

Agreement Poll Do you agree with this article? Agree Disagree